Harry and Meghan welcome their first royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan’s side, the statement said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
A private affair
Former Hollywood star Meghan’s baby bump was one of the most photographed in history, but for all the attention received in the womb, this royal birth was a private affair; the Duke and Duchess ditched decades of tradition by not having their baby at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.
That’s where both Princess Diana and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to all of their children, and where they famously posed for the world’s press on the steps outside with their newborns.