Harry and Meghan welcome their first royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Meghan went into labor early Monday morning. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was by Meghan’s side, the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

