Mocs Softball Ends Regular Season on a Walk-Off Winner From Emily Coltharp

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA — Freshman Emily Coltharp went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate while sophomore Allison Swinford fired a complete game victory to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a 2-1, eight-inning, walk-off victory over the Samford Bulldogs in the series finale on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.

Chattanooga and Samford completed all three games of the series on Sunday after yesterday’s opener was suspended due to rain in the sixth with the score tied 3-3. Samford claimed an 11-inning, 4-3, win after the game resumed around 1 p.m. today.

- Advertisement -

UTC blanked Samford, 6-0, in game two behind an Amanda Beltran grand slam, evening the series up and forcing a rubber match. Coltharp walked game three off in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, clinching a 2-1 win and a series victory.

Chattanooga wrapped up the regular season 33-14 overall, 11-7 in SoCon play and claimed the No. 3 seed for the upcoming conference championships. Samford finished as the No. 2 seed behind an 11-6 mark in league games while playing to a 22-29 overall record this season.

UTC spoiled Samford’s regular season Southern Conference title hopes following the walk-off win in game three. The Bulldogs needed to take at least two out of the three games to claim the outright title.

No. 3 Chattanooga will face No. 6 Furman in the opening round of the 2019 Southern Conference Softball Championships, held at Jim Frost Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.