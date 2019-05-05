Firefighters Respond to Collapsed Walkway

Photo Credits: Captain David Tallent of the Chattanooga Fire Special Operations and Captain Chuck Hartung of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga TN (WDEF) – Late Saturday evening, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a unit of apartments in Glenwood North neighborhood.

Two people were injured at 1101 Arlington Avenue after a walkway collapsed on the first floor of one to the apartment buildings.

Families from six of the apartments were evacuated after firefighters constructed a temporary walkway. Fire crews continued to evacuate all 12 apartments within the unit.

The evacuated families have been temporarily housed at the Avondale Youth and Family Development Center.

