Mocs and Samford Can’t Quite Beat the Rain in Game One of Regular Season Series Finale

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA — After rain continued to gain intensity at Jim Frost Stadium on Saturday night, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team and the Samford Bulldogs suspended play in the bottom of the sixth with one out and the score locked at 3-3.

The teams will resume action tomorrow at 1 p.m. before kicking off the originally scheduled doubleheader. Senior Day festivities will take place between the completion of the suspended game and game on of the doubleheader.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga has runners on first and second with one out after rallying to tie the game in the frame. Samford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before UTC chipped away with two runs in the fifth and one, so far, in the sixth.

UNCG defeated ETSU, 3-2, with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, eliminating UTC’s shot at a regular season SoCon title. The Mocs will claim seeding anywhere from second to fourth, depending on tomorrow’s results.