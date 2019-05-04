HCSO promotes motorcycle awareness month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Today the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their annual partnership with the Indian of Chattanooga and Erlanger to promote sharing the road and “Looking Twice” for motorcyclists.

All month long the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is educating people both driving in their cars and on their motorcycles of the dangers they can face when heading down the roadway.

“This could affect their families so it’s very important to A look for motorcycles and for motorcycles to watch for cars, and for everybody to share the road and get to their destination safely,” said Adam Patton of HCSO.

As it gets warmer, the Sheriff’s Office says it’s important to remind drivers that they will be sharing the road more often with motorcyclists.

“Basically out on the interstate I went sixty miles per hour and slid and the motorcycle came out from under me and I slid and rolled down the interstate about sixty miles per hour,” said Lieutenant John Harmon, remembering his own crash.

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, they worked almost 3000 crashes involving a motorcycles last year.

Lieutenant Harmon explained why it is so important to educate the public about motorcycle safety.

“We’re real worried about that right now because our fatal crashes in Chattanooga area are up. We’re Actually up twelve fatalities in the Chattanooga area. Which it takes twelve counties to make up the highway patrol. But in Hamilton county and the City of Chattanooga we are actually up to twenty fatalities this year.”

All law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to share the roadways and most importantly arrive alive.