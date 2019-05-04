Fire broke out this morning at Wacker Polysilicon Charleston, TN.

A fire broke out at the Wacker Polysilicon Manufacturing facility in Charleston, Tn this morning at 1:20am on the fourth floor of a non-processing building.

They were assisted by Bradley County and Cleveland City Fire Departments to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

Press Statement from WACKER-Charleston:

At 1:20 am Wacker’s internal Fire Department responded to a small fire on the fourth floor of a non-processing building in the facility. A cloud of smoke and water vapor from the fire truck was visible. Wacker requested assistance from Bradley County and Cleveland City Fire Departments to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries. Air quality was continuously monitored and at no time was there a chemical impact to the atmosphere, the employees or the community. The safety of our employees, the community and the environment remains our top priority.

WACKER appreciates the assistance from the Bradley County and Cleveland City Fire Departments and Bradley County Sheriff’s department.”