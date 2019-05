CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are searching for any information relating to a shooting that was reported this morning off Rossville Boulevard.

Police say they were called to a local hospital after someone arrived with a gunshot wound.

The wound was non-life threatening and the victim said he was shot near 4510 Rossville Blvd.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene on Rossville Blvd.

They are encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.