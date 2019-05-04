Country House wins 2019 Kentucky Derby after disqualification

- Advertisement -

Country House has won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but there was an objection on the field and Country House was declared the winner.

Rain poured for nearly an hour before post time, forcing officials to downgrade the track condition to sloppy for the third year in a row. This year’s race was tinged with drama days before the race, as the favorite Omaha Beach, was forced to pull out over breathing issues.

After an inquiry ruling, 65-1 Country House is the winner of the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/BPYXyEdmWb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.