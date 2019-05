Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC faced off against the Nebraska Bugeaters in an exhibition match on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. The Boys in Blue won the Friendly 2-1, as the game was played in a steady drizzle. The match was scoreless at halftime. The CFC’s Caleb Cole notched the game’s first goal in the 50th minute. Sixteen minutes later and Felipe Olivera added Chattanooga’s final goal of the evening.