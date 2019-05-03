Tennessee American repairs Lookout Valley water main break

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee American water has repaired a water Main break near Wauhatchie Pike and Cummings Highway.

Crews received the calls late Thursday night and started working on the break earlier this morning.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee American water says the break has affected all of lookout valley.

The water has been turned back on through the affected area.

Customers should run their COLD tap until it runs clear if they experience air or discolored water when they turn on their water.