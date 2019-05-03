Police say drunk driver plowed through cemetery headstones

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton man is under arrest on a DUI charge after his vehicle left the roadway this morning and crashed into a cemetery.

Several grave sites were damaged or destroyed at West Hill cemetery.

The damaged graves were located near Emery Street.

The incident happened at about 2:00 am.

Forty one year old Cliff Erick Sneed of Dalton was traveling eastbound on Emery Street near the Georgian Apartments when he failed to navigate a curve.

Police say the Chevy Pickup ran over a dozen graves and caused heavy damage.

Dalton officers are compiling a list of the grave plot owners and next of kin to inform them of the damage.