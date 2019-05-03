Pictures show snakes found at Soddy Daisy Middle School

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – School Board Member Rhonda Thurman said efforts are being made to alleviate what appears to be a problem with snakes at Soddy Daisy Middle School.

Pictures show some of the snakes that have been found at the school.

She said the central office thought the problem had been resolved.

At a school board budget meeting Thursday night, Thurman said she thought the issue was coming from the old portables that have been behind the school for over 35 years.

“A lot of people just look at that school and just turn around and walk away. So, I’m just ready for them to get some things. Like I say, we’ve had snakes in that school. I thought we had all the problems taking care of, but we found one a couple of days ago, and I’m, I’m just really tired of it. I want it fixed. Whatever it takes to fix it, we need to do it,” Thurman said.

Thurman said that the portables need to be torn down and an addition needs to be put up at the school.