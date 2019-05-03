New Philly flight & Dallas changes for Chattanooga fliers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Airport begins nonstop service to Philadelphia International Friday night.

American Airlines is offering evening flights from Philly to Chattanooga and then a morning flight back.

PHL to CHA

Daily departure at 6:35 p.m., arriving at 8:49 p.m.

CHA to PHL

Daily departure at 6:50 a.m., arriving at 9:03 a.m.

“Boardings at the Chattanooga airport continue to takeoff with a record number of travelers choosing to fly local, and our airline partners play an important part in that success,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

“When our airlines like American add new routes, they’re helping us increase options for our passengers and ultimately contribute to the economic growth of our region.”

The flight will be a 50-seat regional jet.

American is also making changes in their operations at Dallas Fort Worth International that will affect Chattanooga fliers.

They are opening 15 new gates in the Terminal E satellite that will handle 100 daily flights for American Eagle.

The gates include new ticket counters, moving walkways, elevators, escalators and new ramp lighting.

Many of the flights between Chattanooga Airport (CHA) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will now arrive/depart from Terminal E satellite.