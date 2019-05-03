McCallie School Has 12 Athletes Sign College Scholarships

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The McCallie school held a big signing party on Friday afternoon as twelve athletes signed college scholarships, including five rowers or crew members. The rowers included Bob Moore to the Naval Academy, Richmond Coney to Drexel, Malcolm Grauley to Drexel, Jacob Braden to Oregon State, and William Bolin to Bates College. In baseball, Daalen Adderly signed with Tusculum and Chase Roberts signed with Transylvania University. Three McCallie basketball players signed. Tanner Shulman to Lipscomb, Brady Ragland to Cornell College, and Neill Dickey to Sewanee. Matthew Warbrick signed a soccer scholarship to the University of Virginia, and Max Ransom signed a swimming scholarship to Southern Illinois.