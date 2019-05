CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A two car crash on Highway 153 sent a car into a pawn shop this afternoon.

It happened just before 2 PM at 153 and Hamill Road.

One of the vehicles hit a sign on the road, the other went through a parking lot and into the Cash America Pawn Shop store front.

Luckily, no one was hut.

But a tow truck had to pull the car out of the store.

A city building inspector has inspected the store and decided it is safe.

***Photos and Video by Captain Chuck Hartung