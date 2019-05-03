GreenPal expands to the Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An app dubbed the Uber for lawn care has expanded to Chattanooga.

GreenPal links up homeowners with local and vetted lawn care professionals.

The app asks a series of questions about the services you want and when you want them.

Lawn care companies can then bid on properties, and homeowners can choose who they want.

Homeowners will get a time-stamped photo when the work is completed and can pay and set up appointments all on the app.

“Since Uber and Lyft and Airbnb everybody wants everything now and so we just kind of want to bring that to an industry that has been pretty slow with technology and also for the vendor side, you know, they don’t have a platform that allows them to grow their business, to make their business run smoother and more efficiently, so that’s the life that we’re really changing is the vendors,” co-founder Gene Caballero said.

GreenPal is based out of Nashville.

It’s also free.