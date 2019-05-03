Fisherman drowns wading in Ocoee River

BENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Polk County officials have recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Ocoee River Thursday evening near the Grassy Creek community.

Witnesses told deputies that Brian Bates was wading and fishing with friends when he lost his footing.

One of the friends tried to pull him out, but couldn’t.

East Polk County Fire and Rescue began searching the water by boat, but called it off when it got dark.

The search resumed on Friday and they found the body around 10 AM.

The Sheriff says the 45 year old was from Florida, but had moved to Fannin County, Georgia.