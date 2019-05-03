Dalton Soccer Team Marching Through Banner Season

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton soccer team breezed through the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs Thursday night posting a 5-1 victory over Apalachee to improve to 20-0 on the year. The Catamounts are considered one of the top teams in the nation, and they rarely struggle to find the back of the net.

Matt Cheaves is in his 25th year as Dalton’s head soccer coach, and he has won four state titles. Cheaves felt he might have another title contender this year during the pre-season.

Said Cheaves:”I think they gained a lot of confidence just in our practice game. We played Northwest Whitfield, who is the defending 4-A state champs, and we beat them 10-1 in a practice game.”

How talented is the Catamounts attack?

They’ve scored five or more goals in half their games.

Said senior Tony Saldana:”I think every game we have enough threats to put a team out in the first half.”

Said senior Omar Hernandez:”The style of play for us is pass and move. That’s what coach wants us to do, and that’s what we try to succeed in.”

Said senior Ivan Mora:”I think that’s the right way to play soccer. Just touching the ball and moving it around and dominating. A lot of people enjoy watching us, and that’s why we are practicing, they go by the high school, and they honk at us to cheer us on.”

Reporter:”Do you recall the most shots on goal you’ve had in one game this year?”

Said Cheaves:”I can not, but we were pretty close tonight. I just counted the shot count.’

Reporter:”What was it?”

Said Cheaves:”The shot count on goal. We had 28 shots on goal.

Imagine how opposing goalies feel?

Said Saldana:”I’ve seen a couple of goalies lose their head with the defenders with their team. Sometimes I wonder. I wonder how it would feel to be in his shoes.”

Said Hernandez:”You can tell when the goalies are agitated because we are just passing their defenders like nothing. We are getting shots. Wide open shots, and they just start hollering all the time.”

The Catamounts have spent much of the season ranked number one in the USA Today, United Soccers coaches poll.

Said Mora:”Certainly is a good feeling knowing that you are number one in the nation, but you really don’t want to think about it. You’ve just got to keep focused because once you are on the field, it doesn’t matter what you are ranked.”