Cherokee Co. man arrested for weapon of mass destruction

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Cherokee County has charged a man with possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Sheriff’s deputies along with the State Bureau of Investigation and ATF searched the home of Owen Gregory Dean in Ranger.

Sheriff Palmer says they found a blasting cap which was secured by state bomb technicians.

They had information that Dean had more blasting caps at the house.

The Sheriff says “Again this had a huge potential for disaster. Explosives must always be properly handled and stored. We appreciate all the assistance of the SBI, ATF and DPS in helping us to bring this to a safe conclusion. We continue in this investigation and ask that anyone with information contact Detective JJ Wooten or Detective Tory Shivers at 828-837-2589 or utilize the tip line.”