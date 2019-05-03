Braves Pitcher Kevin Gausman Ejected Against Marlins For Throwing Behind Jose Urena

MIAMI (AP) – Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman has been ejected in the second inning for throwing a pitch behind Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña, who was involved in a melee between the teams last season.

Gausman’s first pitch to Ureña was a 97 mph knee-high fastball that sailed behind the batter, and plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately signaled the ejection.

The game was Ureña’s first against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. on the arm with a pitch last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation.

