Boyd Buchanan Soccer Beats CCS For District Title

hattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Boyd Buchanan celebrated a district soccer championship on Friday night after beating Chattanooga Christian 4-0 in the district finals at Boyd Buchanan. The Bucs scored two goals in less than ten minutes. The second one came on a corner kick that Hayes Wood knocked in the net on a header. Boyd Buchanan added one more goal before halftime. Wood saw his shot blocked, but Sam Bruner was there to punch home the ricochet. The Bucs scored one goal in the second half to get the 4-0 victory. Hayes Wood was named the district MVP.