70th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Probably the oldest continuous Armed Forces Day parade in the country attracted a good size crowd this morning in downtown Chattanooga.

For the 70th year, the parade proceeded north of Market street from MLK boulevard to the reviewing stand at 6th street.

With News 12’s Chip Chapman serving as master of ceremonies, the Chattanooga area veterans council welcomed special guest and grand marshall General Michael Garrett, the commanding general of the U.S. Army forces command.

It’s the nation’s largest command with more than 750-thousand army reserve and national guard troops.

The parade featured a fly-over by a Black hawk medical rescue helicopter.

General Garrett says “Coming to Chattanooga today there are places like Chattanooga all over our great country, that take time and make the effort to celebrate our service members means a whole lot.”

“You know, there is nothing that our army can’t do. But we can do all things a lot easier with the support of a very grateful nation, and that’s how I feel everywhere I go and that’s how I feel here in Chattanooga Tennessee today.”

The parade was followed by a luncheon at the Chattanooga convention center, honoring the area’s military and former military members.