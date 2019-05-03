Red Wolves Stay Winless on the Road After 0-0 Draw Against Orlando City B

(chattredwolves.com) Chattanooga Red Wolves earned the team’s first draw of the season against Orlando City B (0-4-2) in a 0-0 result Friday night at Montverde Academy.The scoreless draw marks the second time in two matches both sides have been held without a goal. Despite the 33 total shots in the match (21-12 OCB advantage), neither side found the net.Following a scoreless first half, the Red Wolves created a steady stream of chances in the second, including the most promising one led by veteran striker Eamon Zayed. Zayed got a touch on a long ball sent over the top, beating Orlando goalkeeper Juliano Chade and leaving him in front of an empty goal, but OCB defender Matheus Silvare covered to block the shot, keeping the match scoreless. Zayed finished the match with three of the Red Wolves’ 12 shots.The Red Wolves back line, consisting of Tony Walls, Leo Folla, Jonathan Caparelli and Andrew Moullin, played impressively as a group with Walls leading the four with a 92.5% passing accuracy. Goalkeeper Alex Mangels tallied three saves and one punch,securing his second clean sheet of the season.The draw leaves the Red Wolves searching for the team’s first road victory of the season. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC will travel to Georgia on May 7th to face South Georgia Tormenta FC2 in Statesboro for the First Round of the 2019 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Erk Russell Park and will be available to stream on ESPN+. After the team’s three-game road stint, the Red Wolves will return home to David Stanton Field to host Forward Madison FC for the clubs’ second meeting on Saturday.