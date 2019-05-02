Tennessee considers hands free driving law like Georgia

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As the Tennessee legislature winds down, Lawmakers were busy this week and now Tennessee may soon be a Hands free state like Georgia.

News 12’S Danielle Moss has the story.

- Advertisement -

Georgia residents are already used to their new law regarding hands-free cellphone use.

Kevin Connelly tells us “At first, I didn’t like it I understand why it’s in place now. There’s been times when I’ve looked down and got myself in a pickle so the law is there for safety and I abide by it. It’s a lot easier to just reach out.”

Like the Georgia law, drivers would not be able to hold or support any wireless communication device with any part of their body.

Drivers would not be able to send messages, watch or record videos, or email.

Chattanooga drivers are optimistic about the bill.

“Even like, some people are under the influence sometimes, trying to text and drive, trying to facetime. I think that It’s good to just cut it all out.”

What about drivers that use mounts on their windshield, dashboard, or center console?

They must have the mount in an area where it does not hinder their view of the road.

Drivers may use blue tooth connectivity, an earpiece, a headphone, or a wrist device to communicate.

“Well really for me, I use bluetooth a lot and my phone. I’m like checking the music all of the time so that’ll really help me to not look at my phone and change the song and stuff like that.”

Some parents around the city are excited about the new bill.

“I have a child, I prefer, no texting and driving. That keeps him safe and it just makes me feel more comfortable as a parent.”

The current law only bans drivers from holding their phones while at a school zone that has warning lights flashing.

This bill is an effort to keep accidents and traffic fatalities down.