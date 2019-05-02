Senate fails to overturn Trump’s veto of Yemen resolution

The Senate failed to overturn President Trump’s veto of a resolution passed by Congress to end U.S. engagement in the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen. Mr. Trump’s veto of this legislation was the first of his presidency.

Fifty-three senators voted to overturn the veto, far fewer than 67 vote threshold required.

The Senate passed the resolution on March 13, 54 yeas to 46 nays, with seven Republicans voting with all Senate Democrats and Independents to approve the resolution. The House passed the resolution on April 4, with 16 Republicans voting with the Democrats to approve the resolution.

Mr. Trump has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for his close relationship with the Saudi government, and particularly Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Mr. Trump has expressed doubt that Bin Salman was involved in the death of American-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, even though American intelligence has concluded that the crown prince ordered the killing.

Mr. Trump vetoed the bipartisan resolution on Yemen on April 16. The House also failed to overturn another one of Mr. Trump’s vetoes, on legislation which blocked the president’s emergency declaration to build a border wall, in April.