Second suspect arrested & victim identified in Marion body case

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The second suspect in the burned body case has been arrested.

Clarence McCorkle is in the Catoosa County Jail facing several charges, including concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

TBI identified the woman as 18 year old Lauren Lowrance.

Investigators say after she died of a possible overdose, McCorkle and Ricky Wittemore burned her body and hid it in Marion County.

Last week, a railroad engineer found Lowrance’s body near train tracks.

Two of McCorkle’s relatives were also arrested.

Ima and Travis McCorkle are charged with accessory after the fact.

They are accused of trying to hide the wanted man from law enforcement.

According to a police report, Ima admitted to seeing detectives and driving off because she wanted to get Clarence out of the area.

She also told them her son Travis was planning to take Clarence somewhere else.