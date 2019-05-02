Rhea County deputies bust indoor marijuana growing

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal says his officers made a major marijuana bust on Wednesday.

They served warrants at a home on Wolf Creek Road, south of Spring City.

They got a tip about a large indoor growing operation there.

Deputies confiscated a total of 55 plants inside the home.

The Sheriff says they also collected harvested marijuana from the plants.

They have charged 51 year old James Purdy with two counts of manufacturing marijuana for resale and another for drug paraphernalia.