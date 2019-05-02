The Latest: Gov to mull gun permits without live training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on the winding down of Tennessee’s legislative session (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

It’s up to Republican Gov. Bill Lee to decide whether Tennessee will create a concealed carry-only handgun permit that doesn’t require training that includes actually firing a weapon.

The Senate voted 18-11 Thursday for Republican Sen. John Stevens’ bill, which would allow online training of at least 90 minutes with a test to suffice for the new, less expensive permits.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America delivered lawmakers a letter signed by 35 Tennessee gun safety instructors in opposition to the bill.

The National Rifle Association’s legislative arm is backing the bill, saying it would make it more accessible for Tennesseans to exercise their right to self-defense.

The Tennessee Firearm Association is opposing it, worrying that it could mean that other states won’t acknowledge Tennessee’s existing handgun carry permits or only the new ones. The group also said adding the permit could get in the way of its goal of permit-less carry.

4:14 a.m.

Tennessee lawmakers are winding down the work of their annual legislative session.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly could adjourn Thursday if they tie up loose ends from their months-long lawmaking session.

Among the bills that are still up in the air, one would create a permit only for concealed carry of handguns that would be less expensive and wouldn’t require training that includes actually firing a weapon. It would be in addition to Tennessee’s current handgun carry permits.

The session began in January, and included some down time early on for new Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to get acclimated.

