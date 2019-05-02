Dynasty Margarita Recipe

Jen Gregory was recently on Let’s Chatt and presents the recipe for a Dynasty Margarita, winner of Patron’s Margarita of the Year competition.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Patron Silver
  • .5 oz. Patron Citronge Orange
  • .25 oz. St.-Germain
  • .75 oz. Fresh lime juice
  • .25 oz. Ginger syrup, such as Liber & Co.
  • 3 Fresh or canned lychees
  • + Grapefruit salt rim
  • + Lime twist for garnish
Method:

  1. Rim a rocks glass with grapefruit salt.
  2. Place lychees in a cocktail shaker.
  3. Add remaining ingredients to shaker with ice and shake hard to chill and combine.
  4. Double strain on fresh ice in a rocks glass.
  5. Garnish with a lime twist.

 

