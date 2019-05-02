Dynasty Margarita Recipe

Jen Gregory was recently on Let’s Chatt and presents the recipe for a Dynasty Margarita, winner of Patron’s Margarita of the Year competition.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Patron Silver

.5 oz. Patron Citronge Orange

.25 oz. St.-Germain

.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

.25 oz. Ginger syrup, such as Liber & Co.

3 Fresh or canned lychees

+ Grapefruit salt rim

+ Lime twist for garnish

Method: