Dynasty Margarita Recipe

Jen Gregory was recently on Let’s Chatt and presents the recipe for a Dynasty Margarita, winner of Patron’s Margarita of the Year competition.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Patron Silver
- .5 oz. Patron Citronge Orange
- .25 oz. St.-Germain
- .75 oz. Fresh lime juice
- .25 oz. Ginger syrup, such as Liber & Co.
- 3 Fresh or canned lychees
- + Grapefruit salt rim
- + Lime twist for garnish
Method:
- Rim a rocks glass with grapefruit salt.
- Place lychees in a cocktail shaker.
- Add remaining ingredients to shaker with ice and shake hard to chill and combine.
- Double strain on fresh ice in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a lime twist.