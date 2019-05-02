Dalton Beats Apalachee 5-1 in Sweet 16 Soccer Match

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton soccer team beat Apalachee 5-1 on Thursday night at Harmon Field in the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs. Manny Prieto got the first goal just 3:30 minutes into the match. Later with the score 2-0, Prieto scored on a penalty kick in the box to make it 3-0. Still in the first half, and Prieto kicked one that skirted off the shoulder of a teammate and went top shelf to make it 4-0. The Catamounts found the back of the net once again with eight seconds left in the first half of play. Off a corner kick, Omar Hernandez knocked one home to make it 5-0. It was his 77th career goal pushing him into second place on Dalton’s all time goals scored list.