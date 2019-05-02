COACHING COPS: Loftis Middle’s SRO hits the bullseye with his team

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four years ago, Hamilton County Deputy Michael Houston traded one shooting range for another when he began Loftis Middle’s archery program.

Now, Deputy Houston says he’s building relationships with students he usually wouldn’t see every day.

“People are like, “Wow, I didn’t know somebody could take out time and just teach these kids that they’re able to learn something so different,” seventh grader Kennedy Keberdle said.

As if two decades of protecting Loftis Middle School weren’t enough, Deputy Michael Houston hit the bullseye with a new way to connect with his students.

“My then sergeant kind of charged us to kind of step it up,” Deputy Michael Houston said.

And that step up was archery.

In just four years, the Loftis Archery program has competed and placed in local, county and state tournaments.

“We’re just taking off. And it’s getting to the point now that when we go to other schools and participate in tournaments that other schools put on, they kind of hate to see us come because we’ll walk away with trophies,” Houston said.

Houston’s impact on Loftis stretches far beyond the trophy case.

“It makes me feel very protected,” Keberdle said.

“I know that I can go to him and talk to him about different things,” seventh grader Connor Powell said.

“It makes me more comfortable around him and not so scared to walk up to him and ask him a question,” sixth grader Piper Ormsby said.

“We always support each other, even if we have a bad day,” Gracie Hibbs said.

Houston’s program breeds a sense of belonging.

“There was one young lady that came in, and I asked her what size shirt she wore, because every year we order t-shirts,” Houston recalled. “I gave her her shirt, and as I was sitting there I overheard the young lady say that ‘I’m finally a part of a team.’ And I mean, every time that happens it just hits you in the heart.”

The students love that Houston gets on their level as an SRO and a coach.

“I’m the biggest kid in the building anyway. I enjoy my job. I love being here. It’s just always fun. It’s never the same thing twice. And being a part of this program and being able to work with the kids and have them come up to me and feel comfortable talking to me, and participating in a sport, means the world. Means the entire world,” Houston said.

Deputy Houston hopes to expand the program in the future with an archery specific facility. The program has had up to 70-75 students participate.