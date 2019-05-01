Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – May 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Still Warm, But A Few Showers And Thundershowers Will Return!



Expect mostly cloudy skies through the night time with a spotty shower possible. It will stay mild with lows in the mid 60’s.

Continued warm for Thursday with highs back in the low 80’s. A few isolated showers or storms may push in from the South mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Continue mild with lots of clouds Thursday night with lows in the 60’s. Partly sunny, warm, and humid for Friday, back in the 80’s with a few isolated PM showers and storms possible.

Cloudy with scattered showers and storms more likely for Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s. Showers will move off to the East Sunday morning with drier and pleasant weather for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Dry and warm weather with lots of sunshine will start next week with highs in the low 80’s for Monday and possibly the upper 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

