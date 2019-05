JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WDEF) – Federal Marshals have confirmed in Jacksonville, Florida they have found a possible murder suspect.

That comes three months after Taja Whiteside was found dead in her home in Chattanooga.

Kameron Leslie is accused of strangling her in the middle of the night while her three children were at the house.

Again, Federal Marshalls in Jacksonville say they have arrested Kameron Leslie in Florida.

The TBI has confirmed the arrest.