Vols Offensive Lineman Eric Crosby Gives Up Football For Health Reasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee offensive lineman Eric Crosby says he’s giving up football for health reasons.

Crosby tweeted Wednesday that he has spent the last year dealing with a knee injury that put him in “constant daily pain.” Crosby said he ultimately decided “it is best to medically retire from playing football, to protect my life-long health.”

Crosby was on Tennessee’s team for the last two seasons but never played in a game. Crosby was rated as a four-star prospect by multiple recruiting services when he signed with Tennessee out of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Crosby becomes the fourth Tennessee offensive lineman to leave the team for medical reasons since the end of the 2018 season. The others were Tanner Antonutti, Devante Brooks and Chance Hall. Hall was the only one of the four to play at all last season.

