Pickup crashes through front window of a Trenton Gym

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Genesis Gym in Trenton is staying open despite a truck driving through the front of the building.

Around 9 this morning, witnesses say a red truck driving south on south Main Street left the road.

The driver hit a pole and a parked blue truck before running through the building.

The gym’s owner says only a handful of people were working out at the time.

Thankfully, no one was in the area where the truck hit.

The driver was coherent and walking after the incident, but was taken to the hospital.

Tara Buckner from the gym told us “I heard something.”

“A lot of times people will come through and hit the curb. They’ll take that entrance too soon. And so I thought, ‘Oh, somebody’s hit the curb.” And looked out and just saw him, and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s not stopping.’ And he just came right through the building.”

The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The gym’s owner is thankful for all the members who helped clean up the damage.