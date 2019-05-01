Mom To Mom – Make a Party Appetizer

Chef Kate has an easy appetizer for your next party.

Chef Kate, “All those fresh spring flavors, and the number one reason why I came up with dish, I always have leftover mint around derby time from this mint julep.”

“To start, you’re going to slice your bruschetta on a bias into about one-inch slices. Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Sear your bruschetta on both sides with a little bit of olive oil and Celtic Salt until they’re golden brown.”

“For the peas, you’re going to want to defrost a bag of peas and put them in a bowl. You’re going to season them up with lemon zest, Celtic Salt, fresh mint, olive oil, and red pepper flakes and black pepper. Toss it all together, a little bit of lemon juice, and then you’re going to set it aside.”

“Once the bruschetta is golden brown, you’re going to place it on a place and add a little bit of ricotta cheese, smearing it to create a thin layer. Top the cheese off with the peas, finish it off with a drizzle of olive oil, a little extra mint, a pinch of salt, and you’re good to go.”

