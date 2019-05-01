Mayor Berke says Chattanooga accepting Green Light Challenge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Berke signed a proclamation on Wednesday accepting the green light challenge from green spaces.

As a part of the Mayor’s State of the City address, he is continuing his promise to make Chattanooga an eco-friendly city.

- Advertisement -

“Later this year, we will begin a new solar array out here. It will generate three mega watts of solar power, trust me, that’s a whole lot. And it will reduce our demand off the energy grid, by a substantial amount and it’s going to save taxpayers more than 200,000 dollars a year.”

Chattanooga Public works, Green spaces, and the Mayor are working to reduce energy consumption on the plant by eight percent.

This will be one of the largest solar powered water and waste water treatments in Tennessee.