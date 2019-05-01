Jonas Brothers announce massive new tour

The tour coincides with the release of their comeback album “Happiness Begins” on June 7. It kicks off August 7 in Miami and ends October 20 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Fans can expect a few opening acts, including Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can’t wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week 🔥 https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019

Along with the tour announcement, the Grammy-nominated trio also revealed that fans can now preorder their album and new merchandise. And that’s not all — in March, Amazon announced a documentary on the upcoming tour was being developed for Amazon Prime Video.

“After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin tweeted last week following the album’s announcement. “Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

Fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale to get access to tickets early; American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will also get early access. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting May 10.

Here is a complete list of the tour dates and locations: