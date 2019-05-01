Jonas Brothers announce massive new tour

The tour coincides with the release of their comeback album “Happiness Begins” on June 7. It kicks off August 7 in Miami and ends October 20 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Fans can expect a few opening acts, including Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.
“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”
Along with the tour announcement, the Grammy-nominated trio also revealed that fans can now preorder their album and new merchandise. And that’s not all — in March, Amazon announced a documentary on the upcoming tour was being developed for Amazon Prime Video.
Trending News
“After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin tweeted last week following the album’s announcement. “Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”
Fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale to get access to tickets early; American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will also get early access. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting May 10.
Here is a complete list of the tour dates and locations:
- August 7 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
- August 9 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- August 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
- August 14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- August 15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- August 17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- August 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- August 21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- August 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- August 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- August 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- August 31 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- September 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- September 5 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- September 7 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- September 8 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- September 10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- September 13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- September 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
- September 16 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- September 17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- September 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- September 22 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- September 25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- September 26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- September 27 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- September 29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- October 1 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- October 3 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- October 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- October 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
- October 8 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- October 11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- October 12 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
- October 13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- October 15 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- October 17 — San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
- October 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl