The hunt continues for man suspected of killing Taja Whiteside

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It has almost been four months since 30 year old Taja Whiteside was murdered in her home.

News 12’s Danielle Moss has the update on the case.

Police say, on January 11, Taja Whiteside was at home with her three children when Kameron Leslie strangled her in the middle of the night.

Whiteside and her family had just moved to Chattanooga from Kentucky three months prior to her death.

This incident still has neighbors on edge.

“It was kind of weary to know that someone got killed close by.”

Investigators say that Kameron Leslie moved from Kentucky to Chattanooga after Taja moved.

Taja’s mother, Sharon Claridy, said that she never thought that Kameron could do something like this to her family.

“He was polite, yes ma’am, no ma’am. Opened the door for you, very good to her in my eyes. Very good to me, my father and everything. I really do believe in my heart that she was trying to leave him or telling him that she was tired of him and I think that he was the type of person that behind closed doors, if I can’t have you then nobody else will.”

Police have been looking for Kameron Leslie in multiple locations.

But Taja’s family still needs closure and answers.

“My main question is why? I mean, why would you do what you did and take this loving mother that cared so dearly about her children and her family.”

Kameron Leslie has been added to T-B-I’s Most Wanted list.

Federal Marshall’s have contacted T-B-I with intelligence that he may be in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you know any information about this case, contact T-B-I.

In Chattanooga, Danielle Moss News 12 Now.