Fans Don’t Believe Titans Receiver Mike Humphries Plays in the NFL

The Titans caravan got underway this week.

Tennessee fans got a chance to check out new receiver Adam Humphries. He joined linebacker Rashaan Evans on the stop in Clarksville, Tennessee. Humphries played four years in Tampa. He’s a slot receiver, and the Titans were last in the NFL last season in production from that position. The 5’11 Humphries doesn’t look like a typical NFL receiver, and he takes plenty of grief for it.

Said Humphries:”Like I will be sitting on a plane and someone will ask what do I do. You know they don’t believe me. So they get off and google me or whatever. It’s always funny. It comes with it. 5’11. Short white dude claiming he plays in the NFL. You’re right. It’s funny. I have to persuade people that I do play in the NFL. Lot of the time. 90 percent it’s just disbelief. They double take. They’re like are you serious? I’m like I’m being serious yeah, so.”

- Advertisement -

The Titans caravan stops in Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 15th at 5:30pm at the Academy Sports+Outdoors location at Hamilton Place.