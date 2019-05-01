The Aztec Framing Raid targeted Juan Perez, his “toys” and illegal workers

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Court documents tell us more about the Federal raid of the Aztec Framing businesses in Georgia.

Owner Juan Perez was arrested on April 30th when agents took items from his home and several businesses, including the location here in Lakeview.

The documents accuse him of knowingly harboring and profiting from hiring illegal workers.

But he and his wife, are also illegal immigrants from Mexico, which led to more charges.

They also raided his “fun house” in Kingsport, Tennessee where he stored expensive “toys.”

Agents also confiscated several collectible vehicles at the Lakeview business.

The affidavit he owned dozens of high-end vehicles in other people’s names.

An assistant told investigators that he has almost two hundred employees, and all or nearly all of them are illegal residents.