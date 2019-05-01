1 arrest, 1 wanted in Marion County body case

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The case of a woman’s body found in Marion County last week actually started in Catoosa County.

Sheriff Gary Sisk explained the connection Wednesday afternoon.

He says the woman died overnight on April 23-24 at a home on Whittemore Hollow Road in Ringgold.

They believe she died from an overdose.

The Sheriff says that two Ricky Lee Whittemore and Clarence Edward McCorkle then took her body to Marion County and dumped it.

They set it on fire and fled.

The Sheriff says that Whittemore then went to Rossville where he burned items they used to dispose of the body.

Marion County officials discovered the body last Thursday.

Then over the weekend, Whittemore was arrested in Walker County on unrelated charges.

Walker officers say he told them about the burned body.

So he has been taken back to Catoosa County.

But Sheriff Sisk is still looking for McCorkle.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the woman, but are not releasing it until the Medical Examiner’s Office positively identifies her.