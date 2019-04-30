Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 30th , 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling More Like Summertime For The Next Few Days !



Expect mostly clear skies this morning and not as cool, with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

A taste of summer weather for Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The temps will heat up, with highs soaring into the upper 80’s. Fair to partly cloudy and milder for Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and very warm weather continues for the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm possible for Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms a little more likely for Friday with highs closer to 80. The weekend as of now is looking unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see our next shot at showers and storms moving in Thursday, more likely into Friday.

