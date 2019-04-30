The Oak Grove assault warning to women is an exception, not the rule

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a person that they believe has committed two separate assaults in the Oak Grove area.

News 12’s Danielle Moss gets reaction to the case.

- Advertisement -

People in the Oak Grove community have been on high alert since they found out about two separate assaults that have happened in the last week.

Both of these attacks have occurred between 6 and 6:30 A.M.

One resident we talked to didn’t want to be identified.

“I just think there should be a lot more police patrolmen in the communities so that whenever someone calls and they have a situation like that going on. I feel like they need to come more persistent than they do to prevent things like that from happening.”

This seems to the rare case in which the attacker is a stranger.

Rachel Alonge is a sexual assault advocate.

“We see statistically less stranger assaults. While those do still occur, we are encouraging folks to know that happened to them is not their fault.”

The first woman that was assaulted was shot by the suspect but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The second woman reported that she was assaulted by someone with a similar description.

Alonge adds “When talking about how to prevent sexual violence, holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.”