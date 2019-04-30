Nashville SC Remains in Top 10 of USL Championship Power Rankings

(www.nashvillesc.com) – Nashville Soccer Club remained in the top 10 in this week’s USL Championship Power Rankings following Week 8 of the 2019 season. After losing a late two-goal lead in Pittsburgh last weekend and settling for a 2-2 draw, Nashville SC dropped two spots to 10th in the Power Rankings.

The 10th-place rankings is the lowest Nashville has been this season, never falling out of the top-10. Nashville SC has had one of the toughest schedules to date, playing four of its seven matches against teams in the top 12 spots.

It will get easier for Nashville in the next five USL Championship matches as the club will play four of its next five against teams currently 17th and below in the rankings. The only game in that stretch more difficult is May 8 against the top-ranked Tampa Bay Rowdies on ESPN2 at First Tennessee Park.

Nashville’s next opponent is Atlanta United 2 which currently sits 28th out of the 36 team league.