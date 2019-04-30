Mocs Derek Mahaffey and Joe Parker Earn Invite to Rams Rookie Camp

(gomocs.com) Two more University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football standouts are competing for NFL roster spots over the next two weeks. Defensive lineman Derek Mahaffey and wide receiver Joseph Parker have both been invited to upcoming rookie minicamps with the Los Angeles Rams (May 10-12) and San Francisco 49ers (May 3-5), respectively.

Mahaffey played in 32 games in three seasons and was a two-time All-SoCon selection. A member of the SoCon Honor Roll, he graduated in May 2018 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He was third on the team with 62 tackles in 2018. He twice led the team in tackles last season, including 10 stops against ETSU where he registered a career-best 3.0 TFLs.

Parker played in 22 games in two seasons. He posted 74 career catches for 842 yards and five TDs. The Sport Management major is set to graduate in May. He was third on the team with 437 receiving yards on 40 catches and two TDs in 2018. He had a career-high eight catches for 84 yards at ETSU and three receptions for 48 yards and two scores at Western Carolina.

The Mocs (last season played) now have nine alumni who are either in a minicamp or signed to an NFL team, including:

Buster Skrine (’10) – Chicago Bears – Signed

Keionta Davis (’16) – New England Patriots – Signed

Corey Levin (’16) – Tennessee Titans – Signed

C.J. Board (’16) – Jacksonville Jaguars – Signed

Tae Davis (’17) – New York Giants – Signed

Isaiah Mack (’18) – Tennessee Titans – Signed

Kareem Orr (’18) – Tennessee Titans – Rookie Invite

Derek Mahaffey (’18) – L.A. Rams – Rookie Invite

Joseph Parker (’18) – San Francisco 49ers – Rookie Invite