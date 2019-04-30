Ft. Payne police arrest man with a claw hammer for home invastion

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Fort Payne police have charged a man in a frightening home invasion case.

On Sunday evening, a Grand Avenue residents said a man entered his home without permission.

They say the man demanded to know where his wife was.

The victim said he didn’t know her.

They say he was holding a claw hammer and began using it on the man at the home.

He says he was struck in the head and leg.

Officers charged 28 year old Corderra Undraus Dupree with First and Second degree burglary.