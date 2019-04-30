Federal agents raid North Georgia business

LAKEVIEW, Georgia (WDEF) – Federal agents are raiding several businesses in Georgia on Tuesday, including one in Lakeview.

Agents with ICE, Homeland Security, the FBI and GBI are all involved.

The target here is Aztec Framing on Highway 27.

We have watched them for most of the day removing boxes of supposed evidence along with multiple vehicles.

Agents both here and in the Atlanta area are being vague on what they are investigating it, just calling it a financial crime.

They are also raiding a home in Bartow County.