Chattanooga Police arrest suspect in Oak Grove sexual assaults

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a man in connection with sexual assaults in the Oak Grove Neighborhood.

Tremaine Lamar Anderson is charged with Aggravated Rape and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Police say they made the arrest after an extensive investigation and work by Chattanooga Police Department Special Victims Unit Investigators and Violent Crimes Unit.

The 25-year old is now in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

Additional charges could be added later.