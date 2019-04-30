Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves To Play Red vs White Match Friday

Chattanooga Red Wolves FC

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves will play an intrasquad charity match, Red vs. White, this Friday, May 3, at 7:30pm at CCS, David Stanton Field. The Lady Red Wolves then visit Asheville City SC on May 10th for a friendly match before beginning WPSL league play against Peachtree City MOBA on Sunday, May 12 at CCS.

Portions of this Friday’s match will go towards Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga.

